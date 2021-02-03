Malian Security Forces Continue Fighting Against Jihadists Following Terrorist Attack

Malian national armed forces are currently locked in deadly clashes with terrorists who attacked a military camp in the country's center earlier on Wednesday, the Malian army reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Malian national armed forces are currently locked in deadly clashes with terrorists who attacked a military camp in the country's center earlier on Wednesday, the Malian army reported.

"This Wednesday 03 February 2021, around 06:15 [06:15 GMT], a #FAMa [Malian Armed Forces] detachment based in #Boni [village] in the area of #Mopti [region in central Mali] was the subject of a terrorist attack. # FAMa responded with air support from #Force_Barkhane and the Malian Air Force," the army tweeted.

It added in a separate tweet that the counter-jihadist operations were still ongoing.

Malian military forces are engaged in the French-led counter-terrorism operation Barkhane, which kicked off in 2014 to battle insurgent jihadist groups that have plunged the region into a security crisis.

Under a 5,000-strong mission, the French military cooperates with G5-Sahel armies, a bloc comprising soldiers from Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mauritania and Niger.