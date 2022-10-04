Malian Su-25 Aircraft Crashes at Gao Airport Killing One Person - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) A Malian air force Su-25 aircraft crashed at Gao International Airport in Mali, killing one person and injuring several others, the LSI Africa news portal reported on Tuesday.

A Russian citizen aboard the plane was feared dead when the military aircraft, believed to be returning from a patrol flight, crashed at the airport, according to the news portal.