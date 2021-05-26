UrduPoint.com
Malian Vice President Notifies ECOWAS That Military Council Will Assume Power

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 09:43 PM

Mali's vice-president, Assimi Goita, on Wednesday notified the mediating delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) that the military council will take over the administration of the country, a military source told Sputnik

RABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Mali's vice-president, Assimi Goita, on Wednesday notified the mediating delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) that the military council will take over the administration of the country, a military source told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Mali's interim president and the prime minister resigned.

According to the source, ECOWAS mediator Goodluck Jonathan held two meetings with Goita over the past few days and was informed that "the military council will be in charge of the affairs of the country."

