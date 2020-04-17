UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malians Head To Polls, Braving Conflict And Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 06:39 PM

Malians head to polls, braving conflict and coronavirus

Voters in Mali will be called out on Sunday to complete long-delayed legislative elections, defying a militant insurgency and the lengthening shadow of coronavirus

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Voters in Mali will be called out on Sunday to complete long-delayed legislative elections, defying a militant insurgency and the lengthening shadow of coronavirus.

The elections aim at reviving faith in political institutions at one of the darkest times since Mali gained independence from France nearly half a century ago.

One of the poorest nations in the world is battling militant who have claimed thousands of lives and driven hundreds of thousands from their homes.

"In a democracy, nothing is as important as full constitutional legality and the normal array of institutions," President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita said this week ahead of the vote.

Reflecting the double peril which confronts the Sahel state, the president wore an anti-coronavirus facemask.

The virus has so far claimed 13 lives out of 171 cases -- a toll that, for now, is low compared with other countries.

Sunday's runoff vote will complete renewal of the 147-seat National Assembly.

It is the country's first parliamentary poll since 2013, when Keita's Rally for Mali party won a substantial majority.

The elections were meant to take place again in late 2018 after Keita was returned to office but the poll was postponed several times, mainly because of security concerns.

A "national dialogue" staged last year to discuss Mali's deep woes determined that it was crucial to complete the ballot by May.

A revived parliament is also needed for endorsing a planned change to the constitution to promote decentralisation.

That, in turn, is the key to pushing ahead with the government's plans for peace -- a deal it signed with armed separatists in northern Mali in 2015.

The violence in that region began in 2012 before being fanned by militant, who then took their campaign into the centre of the country and now threaten neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

Related Topics

National Assembly Century World Parliament Democracy Vote France Mali Independence Burkina Faso Niger May Sunday 2015 2018 From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Government must put people before big business

12 minutes ago

DSC organises five-day Virtual Cycling Challenge

26 minutes ago

President holds telephonic conversation with relig ..

2 minutes ago

USC to provide relief on 19 items during Ramazan: ..

2 minutes ago

Slovenia starts to free shops from virus restricti ..

2 minutes ago

U.S. Government Prioritizes Pakistan In Coronaviru ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.