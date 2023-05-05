UrduPoint.com

Malians To Vote On New Constitution On June 18 - Decree

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Malians to Vote on New Constitution on June 18 - Decree

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Mali's transitional government has issued a decree to start preparations for a referendum on the western African nation's new constitution on June 18, the government spokesperson said Friday.

"The electoral college will be called upon on Sunday, June 18, 2023 across the entire national territory and at diplomatic missions and consulates of the Republic of Mali to vote on the draft constitution," Lt.

Col. Abdoulaye Maiga said.

Maiga read out the decree on television. He said that voters would be asked to answer "yes" or "no" to the following question: "Do you approve of the draft constitution?"

Defense and security forces will vote early, on June 11.

The referendum was initially set for March 19 but delayed indefinitely. The electoral campaign will begin officially on June 2 and close two days before the vote is scheduled to take place.

Related Topics

Vote Mali March June Sunday TV Government

Recent Stories

Kaira rejects criticism on FM's visit to India

Kaira rejects criticism on FM's visit to India

27 minutes ago
 FM Bilawal rules out any change in Pakistan's posi ..

FM Bilawal rules out any change in Pakistan's position on Kashmir issue

34 minutes ago
 UAE, US explore investment opportunities with focu ..

UAE, US explore investment opportunities with focus on clean tech start ups

57 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Vice President of Vietnam

RAK Ruler receives Vice President of Vietnam

1 hour ago
 Unification of UAE Armed Forces, the second creati ..

Unification of UAE Armed Forces, the second creation of the Union: Mohammed Al B ..

2 hours ago
 Kiwis win toss, opt to bowl first against Pakistan ..

Kiwis win toss, opt to bowl first against Pakistan in fourth ODI

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.