Malians to Vote on New Constitution on June 18 - Decree

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Mali's transitional government has issued a decree to start preparations for a referendum on the western African nation's new constitution on June 18, the government spokesperson said Friday.

"The electoral college will be called upon on Sunday, June 18, 2023 across the entire national territory and at diplomatic missions and consulates of the Republic of Mali to vote on the draft constitution," Lt.

Col. Abdoulaye Maiga said.

Maiga read out the decree on television. He said that voters would be asked to answer "yes" or "no" to the following question: "Do you approve of the draft constitution?"

Defense and security forces will vote early, on June 11.

The referendum was initially set for March 19 but delayed indefinitely. The electoral campaign will begin officially on June 2 and close two days before the vote is scheduled to take place.