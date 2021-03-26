UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Malicious' Communication Prompted Evacuation Of Cardiff School - UK Police

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 09:48 PM

'Malicious' Communication Prompted Evacuation of Cardiff School - UK Police

A "malicious communication" was the reason behind the evacuation of a school in an outer suburb of Cardiff on Friday, but the object of concern was found and no one was harmed as a result of the incident, the South Wales Police has confirmed

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) A "malicious communication" was the reason behind the evacuation of a school in an outer suburb of Cardiff on Friday, but the object of concern was found and no one was harmed as a result of the incident, the South Wales Police has confirmed.

"An incident at Radyr Comprehensive School earlier today has concluded. The school was evacuated as a precaution following a malicious communication received by the school. No objects of concern were located, no-one was harmed and enquiries are on-going," the police said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, children were sent home as the school's headteacher apologized for the inconvenience and promised to give them further details later.

Later on, the WalesOnline news outlet quoted a spokeswoman for the Radyr Comprehensive School and the Cardiff council as saying that the school had received a malicious communication.

Under UK law, malicious communication refers to any indecent, grossly offensive or threatening message sent with the purpose of causing distress or anxiety, and the offender could be sentenced to up to two years in jail or a fine or both.

Related Topics

Police Jail Fine Cardiff Wales United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Sindh High Court Bar Association election to be he ..

2 minutes ago

Half of US States to Open Up Vaccine Eligibility t ..

2 minutes ago

Four soldiers killed in east Ukraine shelling

2 minutes ago

Attempt to refloat megaship blocking Egypt's Suez ..

5 minutes ago

China affirms strong Serbia ties on defence tour o ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court chairs Provincia ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.