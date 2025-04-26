Maligned by Trump, White House reporters hold subdued annual gala

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The White House Correspondents' Association stages its annual gala on Saturday, in what is expected to be a muted celebration amid mounting concerns about press freedom under President Donald Trump.

The event has been shunned by the Republican tycoon, who has sought to neuter the traditional media since his return to power in a number of moves that critics say are unconstitutional.

Attendees should expect "a celebration of the First Amendment" guaranteeing press freedom, WHCA president Eugene Daniels told media news website Status News.

The dinner is typically the highlight of a weekend of cocktail parties and other social events but has been toned down this year, said Daniels, to a more understated affair that "matches the mood of our members."

It is normal for presidents to attend the evening -- a formal occasion where the dress code is tuxedos and gowns -- to congratulate distinguished journalists on their work, deliver a jokey speech and enjoy close-to-the-bone gags from a comedian picked by the organizers.

Trump gave the gala a wide berth during his first term, and has announced he will not be attending once again. The president is instead attending Pope Francis's funeral in Rome.

Neither will there be a comedian to entertain the guests -- a roster of hundreds of journalists, politicians, lobbyists and the occasional celebrity who is supposed to lend star power to the so-called "Nerd Prom."

The WHCA said it had decided to cancel comic Amber Ruffin to ensure that the focus would be on awards and scholarship rather than political division.

- 'Enemies of the people' -

Ruffin was excoriating in her response to being dropped, telling talk show host Seth Meyers: "No, we have a free press so that we can be nice to Republicans at fancy dinners. That's what it says in the First Amendment."

For decades, the WHCA has regulated journalists' access to the president, in the Oval Office or on Air Force One.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, in lockstep with a president who regularly calls journalists "liars" and even "enemies of the people," has put an end to its oversight role.

She now gives pride of place at briefings to what she calls "new media" -- influencers, podcasters and tv presenters who more often than not are unabashed Trump supporters.

The Associated Press, the top US news agency, has seen its access severely curtailed for rejecting Trump's demands to call the Gulf of Mexico the "Gulf of America" -- a decision it has challenged in court.

The Trump administration has also begun to dismantle America's publicly-funded "voices" abroad, including Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia and Voice of America.

Meanwhile Federal funding for public broadcasters NPR and PBS is under threat.

Trump has also launched legal assaults on private network CBS and the local Des Moines Register newspaper in Iowa, and brought to heel ABC, which paid $15 million under threat of a libel lawsuit.