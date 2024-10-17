Open Menu

Malinin, Sakamoto Headline Pre-Winter Olympics Figure Skating Season

Published October 17, 2024

Malinin, Sakamoto headline pre-Winter Olympics figure skating season

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) US figure skating star Ilia Malinin swings into action as the pre-Winter Olympic season kicks off on Friday with the first of the six-leg ISU Grand Prix series at Skate America in Texas.

Japan's three-time women's world champion Kaori Sakamoto takes centre stage the following week at Skate Canada in Halifax, where Malinin will also compete.

Malinin soared to his first world title last season with a gravity-defying quadruple-jumping free skate in Montreal putting him over 20 points ahead of his rivals.

And the 19-year-old -- nicknamed as the "Quad God" -- is the pre-Olympic favourite after the retirement of two-time world champion and three-time Olympic medallist Uno Shoma of Japan.

"I always have that mindset where I want to try to get better and better," warned Malinin, the first skater to land a quadruple axel in competition, ahead of his bid for a third straight Skate America gold.

Malinin limbered up at the Lombardia Trophy last month in Italy, again winning gold by a margin of over 20 points on Japan's Yuma Kagiyama.

"The gap between Ilia was something I was constantly made aware of last season," said three-time world silver medallist Kagiyama.

"This season I want to be able to gain on him, even pass him," added the double Olympic silver medallist.

