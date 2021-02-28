UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mali's Armed Forces Repel Attack By Terrorists In Central Macina Cercle District

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 12:10 AM

Mali's Armed Forces Repel Attack by Terrorists in Central Macina Cercle District

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2021) Terrorist militants ambushed an army base located in Mali's central Macina Cercle area, fleeing the scene as clashes ensued and leaving behind a large improvised explosive device, the Malian armed forces (FAMa) said on Saturday.

"Overnight from February 26 to 27, around 2:10 a.m. [2:10 GMT], the #FAMa from the security post of #Saye [village] in #Macina Cercle reacted strongly to an attack by armed terrorist groups," the army said on Twitter.

As an "intense fighting" followed, the terrorist militants fled the scene, leaving behind an improvised explosive device consisting of two 5-liter [169 oz] cans filled with explosives," a follow-up tweet read.

Mali has been plunged into a security crisis since 2012, when a separatist uprising in the country's north grew into a full-scale terrorist threat, spreading to the central regions of the Western African nation. Jihadist groups attack the Malian army and the forces of its allies from the G5 Sahel bloc, as well as European troops, on a regular basis.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants Army Twitter Mali February Post From

Recent Stories

Federal Customs Authority launches &#039;RasCargo& ..

41 minutes ago

OIC supports Saudi Foreign Ministry&#039;s stateme ..

56 minutes ago

Belgian prison in lockdown after major Covid outbr ..

15 minutes ago

Bushra Rind pays tribute to Pakistan Air Force

15 minutes ago

Imran Khan fully capable to resolve people's issue ..

16 minutes ago

Ireland defeat Italy as hosts suffer 30th successi ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.