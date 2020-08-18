The Malian government is ready to engage in dialogue with restive militants behind Tuesday's insurgency and calls upon them to reduce violence, Prime Minister Boubou Cisse said in a statement on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The Malian government is ready to engage in dialogue with restive militants behind Tuesday's insurgency and calls upon them to reduce violence, Prime Minister Boubou Cisse said in a statement on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, several European embassies in Mali recommended expats to not leave home, confirming reports about armed unrest in the capital of Bamako and the Kati military base.

Sources told Sputnik that the rebels had arrested several ministers and high-ranking military officials.

"The government calls for reason and patriotic spirit and asks for the weapons to be silenced. There is no problem to which a solution cannot be found via a dialogue. The government urges for appeasement and makes itself available for a brotherly dialogue from the moment this statement is released in order to remove any misunderstanding," Cisse said in a statement.