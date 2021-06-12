MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) Mali's coup leader turned interim president appointed a new cabinet on Friday, less than three weeks after the western African nation's civil government was toppled in a military uprising.

Assimi Goita signed a decree appointing 28 ministers, six of them women. It was co-signed by interim prime minister Choguel Maiga, a former opposition leader.

Military commanders will head the ministries of defense, territorial administration, security and civil protection, and reconciliation.

Goita has overthrown two presidents in the past nine months. A transitional government was installed last month following the August coup, with Goita as vice president, to lead the country toward an election next year. He seized power after accusing the new president and prime minister of violating the transitional charter.