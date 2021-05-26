(@FahadShabbir)

RABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Mali's interim President Bah Ndaw notified the mediating delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) of his resignation, a source in Malian military told Sputnik on Wednesday.

According to the source, the delegation met with the interim president and Moctar Ouane, the acting prime minister.

"Mali's interim president, Bah Ndaw, told the ECOWAS delegation that he had resigned from his post," the source said.

Unrest in Mali began in August 2020, when rebels announced the arrest of former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse. Later, the president announced his resignation and the dissolution of the country's parliament and government.

Former Defense Minister Bah Ndaw was then appointed to be interim president, and former foreign minister Moctar Ouane became interim prime minister after the parties agreed to an eighteen-month transition period.

Late Monday, a source told Sputnik that the Malian military had arrested the interim president and the prime minister and transported them to an army base near the capital of Bamako. Mali's interim Vice President Assimi Goita said on Tuesday they were ousted for violating the transition charter, but stressed that the transition process would follow its normal course and the planned elections will still be held in 2022.