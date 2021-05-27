UrduPoint.com
Mali's Interim President, Prime Minister Released - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 01:32 PM

Mali's Interim President, Prime Minister Released - Reports

Malian Interim President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane, earlier captured by the military, were released, Agence France-Presse news agency reported on Thursday, citing a spokesman for the Malian armed forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Malian Interim President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane, earlier captured by the military, were released, Agence France-Presse news agency reported on Thursday, citing a spokesman for the Malian armed forces.

"The interim president and the prime minister were released this night, at around 01:30 local time [01:30 GMT], we met our pledge," the unnamed spokesman said.

Families of the politicians reportedly confirmed their release.

