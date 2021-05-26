UrduPoint.com
Mali's Interim President, Prime Minister Resign - Reports

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 06:41 PM

Mali's Interim President, Prime Minister Resign - Reports

Mali's interim President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane tendered resignation, Agence France-Presse reported on Wednesday, citing military and diplomatic sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Mali's interim President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane tendered resignation, Agence France-Presse reported on Wednesday, citing military and diplomatic sources.

Late on Monday, a source told Sputnik that Malian military arrested the interim president and the prime minister and transported them to an army base near the capital of Bamako.

Mali's interim Vice President Assimi Goita said on Tuesday they were ousted for violating the transition charter.

More Stories From World

