UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mali's Interim President Says Feels Fine After Failed Assassination Attempt

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 10:22 PM

Mali's Interim President Says Feels Fine After Failed Assassination Attempt

Interim Malian President Assimi Goita said on Tuesday that he was doing well after a failed assassination attempt, considering it a "one-time" incident

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Interim Malian President Assimi Goita said on Tuesday that he was doing well after a failed assassination attempt, considering it a "one-time" incident.

Goita was attacked by a knifeman earlier in the day while in Bamako's main mosque for Eid al-Adha festivities. The attacker was immediately apprehended by the president's security. A source in the Malian military told Sputnik that two people were detained for plotting to assassinate Goita. The investigation is ongoing.

"Everything is fine, no need to worry ... When you are a leader, there are always discontent people, people who at any moment may decide to take action to undermine stability," Goita said in a video address, released by Malian state broadcaster ORTM.

He believes that the incident was of "one-time" nature.

In August 2020, a group of Malian soldiers started a mutiny at the Kati military base near the capital city of Bamako. Insurgents kidnapped several ministers and high-ranking military officials, including former President Ibrahim Boubakar Keita, who later dissolved the government and parliament.

Last September, the parties agreed on a transition period that would last for 18 months, leading to the parliamentary elections. Bah N'Daw, a former defense minister, was appointed as interim president. However, in late May, Mali saw its second coup, as Goita ousted the new president and prime minister for allegedly violating the transitional charter. He was appointed as interim president by the constitutional court.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Fine Mali Kati Bamako May August September 2020 Mosque Government Court

Recent Stories

Three criminals held

2 minutes ago

Minor kid crushed to death by speeding van

2 minutes ago

Collective efforts needed to defeat anti-state ele ..

2 minutes ago

US Deploys New Technology to Scan Air Passengers - ..

2 minutes ago

European paraglider 'Antoine Girard' set new parag ..

10 minutes ago

Joshua to defend heavyweight titles against Usyk i ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.