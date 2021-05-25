UrduPoint.com
Mali's Interim Vice President Says Prime Minister Ousted For Violating Transition Charter

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

Mali's Interim Vice President Says Prime Minister Ousted For Violating Transition Charter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Mali's Interim Vice President Assimi Goita has accused interim Prime Minister Moctar Ouane of violating the transition charter, which is why the interim president and prime minister were ousted.

"In the process of constituting a new government, the newly renewed Prime Minister established a government list in agreement with the president of the transition [Bah Ndaw] without certification with the vice-president in charge of the prerogatives conferred on him by the charter ... Such an approach testifies to the manifest desire of the President of the Transition and of the Prime Minister to violate the Transition Charter, contrary to the oath taken during the inauguration on September 25, 2022," Goita said in a Tuesday statement.

The interim vice president said that "the government headed by Mr. Moctar Ouane has shown itself incapable of constituting a reliable interlocutor."

Nonetheless, Goita assured that the "transition process is following its normal course and that the planned elections will be held in 2022."

Mali's interim government resigned in mid-May, and interim President Bah Ndaw instructed Ouane to form a new government. Late on Monday, a source told Sputnik that the Malian military had arrested the interim president and the prime minister and transported them to an army base near the capital of Bamako.

