Open Menu

Mali's Junta Delays February Presidential Election

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 25, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Mali's junta delays February presidential election

Mali's ruling junta on Monday announced a delay to a presidential election scheduled for February that was aimed at returning civilian leaders to power in the West African nation

Bamako, (UrduPoint/APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) :Mali's ruling junta on Monday announced a delay to a presidential election scheduled for February that was aimed at returning civilian leaders to power in the West African nation.
The two rounds of voting -- initially set for February 4 and 18, 2024 -- "will be slightly postponed for technical reasons", government spokesman Abdoulaye Maiga said in a statement read out to reporters.


Those reasons include issues linked to the adoption this year of a new constitution and a review of the electoral lists, he said.
He also cited a dispute with French company Idemia, which the junta says is involved in the census process.
"The new dates for the presidential election will be communicated later," Maiga said.
Authorities are also refusing to organise legislative elections, initially scheduled for the end of 2023, before the presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Company February Government

Recent Stories

Dialogue on women empowerment held

Dialogue on women empowerment held

1 minute ago
 SNGPL finds another 111 illegal connections, fines ..

SNGPL finds another 111 illegal connections, fines Rs 2.6mln

1 minute ago
 Chairman Lahore Board orders action against 'Booti ..

Chairman Lahore Board orders action against 'Booti Mafia'

2 minutes ago
 Quran calligraphy exhibition held

Quran calligraphy exhibition held

5 minutes ago
 Decision to auction property of PPP leader default ..

Decision to auction property of PPP leader defaulting Rs 612.6m to LESCO

5 minutes ago
 US to 'evaluate' next steps after French announce ..

US to 'evaluate' next steps after French announce Niger withdrawal: Austin

5 minutes ago
Court hands over Khawar Maneka to ACE on 1-day tra ..

Court hands over Khawar Maneka to ACE on 1-day transit remand

6 minutes ago
 US Abrams battle tanks arrive in Ukraine, Zelensky ..

US Abrams battle tanks arrive in Ukraine, Zelensky says

6 minutes ago
 Winter season commences in Kaghan Valley with snow ..

Winter season commences in Kaghan Valley with snowfall

26 minutes ago
 Capital gears up for Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebration ..

Capital gears up for Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations

26 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman orders s ..

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman orders setting up special cell to reso ..

26 minutes ago
 On Solangi's request, KP CM approves financial ass ..

On Solangi's request, KP CM approves financial assistance for ailing journalist ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World