Mali's Military Coup Leaders Announce Cancellation Of Curfew Across Country - Rebels

Mon 07th September 2020 | 02:00 AM

Mali's Military Coup Leaders Announce Cancellation of Curfew Across Country - Rebels

NOUAKCHOTT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Representatives of the military who took over the power in Mali have announced the cancellation of a curfew across the country, the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, the country's new governing body established by the rebels, said on Sunday.

According to the committee's statement, a curfew that had been in force for more than two weeks after the toppling of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August is canceled.

The coup rocked the West African country on August 18 when a group of Malian soldiers initiated an uprising at a military base near Bamako, the capital of Mali. The military demanded political reforms, a transition of power and a new general election. Rebels kidnapped several high-ranking officials, including president Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse.

Keita subsequently announced the resignation of the government and parliament.

Leaders of the countries across the world and international organizations condemned the coup, including the West African ECOWAS union, which also closed borders with and cut political and economic ties with Mali.

The rebels established the National Committee for the Salvation of the People under the leadership of Col. Assimi Goita, who was previously the commander of military forces in central Mali.

Representatives of the Malian military and the ECOWAS delegation have not yet reached an agreement regarding conditions of the transition of power to a civilian-led government.

