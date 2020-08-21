UrduPoint.com
Mali's Military Coup Leaders Ease Curfew

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 02:29 PM

The National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP), Mali's new governing body established by the rebel military leaders after the recent coup, on Friday eased the curfew it had imposed in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP), Mali's new governing body established by the rebel military leaders after the recent coup, on Friday eased the curfew it had imposed in the country.

"The National Committee for the Salvation of the People is informing about the easing of the curfew, now it is in effect from 00:00 to 05:00 a.m. [00:00 to 05:00 GMT]," the CNSP communique, signed by Col. Maj. Ismael Wague, read, as cited by the Journal du Mali news outlet.

The curfew was introduced on Wednesday and was in effect from 9:00 p.

m. to 5.00 a.m.

The coup began on Tuesday at the Kati military base near the Malian capital of Bamako. The rebels detained President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, Prime Minister Boubou Cisse and some other senior government officials. Keita then announced his resignation and dissolution of parliament. The rebel leaders established the CNSP, which closed the borders and imposed the curfew.

The M5-RFP movement, which led months-long anti-government protests that preceded the coup, has promised to cooperate with the military in organizing the transition period.

