Mali's Military Coup Leaders, ECOWAS Fail To Agree On Transition Period Terms - Rebels

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

Mali's Military Coup Leaders, ECOWAS Fail to Agree on Transition Period Terms - Rebels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Representatives of the military who took over the power in Mali and a delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have not reached an agreement regarding conditions of the transition of power to a civilian-led government, Ismael Wague, a spokesman for the governing body established by the rebels, said on Monday.

The ECOWAS delegation arrived in Mali on Saturday and has since held two rounds of talks with the National Committee for the Salvation of the People. The military reportedly proposed to set a three-year transitional period during which the country will be government by a military-led government led by General Mahamane Toure, a former leader of the Malian army.

"At this stage of discussions, nothing has been decided. All decisions related to the form of transition, the transitional president, the formation of the government will be made among the Malians, their political parties, social groups, trade unions, civil society," Wague said, as quoted by Journal du the Mali news website.

The spokesman also said that an ECOWAS summit would take place on Wednesday, with the participants focusing on the results of the talks.

The Malian military ousted elected President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita last week. Wague said the rebels would appoint a transitional president, who will be either military or civilian, and hand the power over to a civilian government as soon as possible.

