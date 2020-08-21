UrduPoint.com
Mali's Military Coup Leaders Meet With ECOWAS Representative In Bamako - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 11:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Representatives of the military who took over the power in Mali have met with the permanent representative of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to the country, Hamidou Boly, and expressed readiness to receive the organization's delegation, Radio France Internationale (RFI) reported on Friday.

ECOWAS announced on Thursday plans to send a high-ranking delegation to Mali to help restore constitutional order in the country. ECOWAS wants to seek the reinstatement of Ibrahim Boubacar as the Malian president.

According to the broadcaster, the meeting lasted about an hour, with the military leaders expressed their willingness to discuss ways to settle the crisis.

The ECOWAS delegation headed by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan is reportedly set to arrive in the Malian capital of Bamako on Saturday.

Earlier this week, a military coup rocked the West African country when a group of Malian soldiers took control of the Kati military base near the capital of Bamako and seized President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and some other high-ranking officials. Keita then announced his resignation and dissolution of parliament.

Meanwhile, the rebel leaders established the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, a new governing body, which closed the borders and imposed a curfew that has since been eased.

