MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Representatives of the military who took over the power in Mali have reassured Russian Ambassador Igor Gromyko that the Russian embassy in Bamako will be protected, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday during a press conference.

The Malian rebels have established the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, the country's new governing body under the leadership of Col. Assimi Goita, who was previously the commander of military forces in central Mali.

"The chairman of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People was informed about our concerns about the problems with the security of the embassy, which was not carried out at the proper level. The ambassador was given assurances that the Mali gendarmerie and the military police would immediately be instructed to take comprehensive measures to protect the Russian diplomatic mission," Zakharova said.

On August 18, a group of Malian soldiers initiated an uprising at a military base near Bamako, the capital of Mali. They demanded political reforms, a transition of power and a new general election. Rebels kidnapped several high-ranking officials, including President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse. Keita subsequently announced the resignation of the government and parliament.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the African Jeune Afrique media outlet reported that the leaders of the Malian military coup released Keita. A military source told Sputnik that Keita is not under house arrest.