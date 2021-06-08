UrduPoint.com
Mali's New President Instructs Opposition Head To Form Transitional Government - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 09:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Mali's new president, Assimi Goita, has instructed opposition leader Choguel Maiga with forming a transitional government that will be in charge of holding general elections in 2022, state television reported.

On Monday, Col.

Goita, who "relieved" interim President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane of their duties two weeks ago, was sworn in as Mali's new president for a transitional period. He previously served as vice president.

At the oath ceremony, which was broadcast on state television, Goita noted that his country will keep its obligations to the international community to hold elections next year. He also pledged to cut government spending and announced that he will give up two-thirds of his presidential salary in favor of the state budget.

