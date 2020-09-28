MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Mali's transitional president, Bah N'Daou, appointed on Sunday former foreign minister Moctar Ouane as Malian Prime Minister for the transitional period.

"Moctar Ouane is appointed Prime Minister," the president said in a decree, released on the Malian government's Twitter account.

Ouane, 64, served as Mali's permanent representative to the United Nations from 1995-2002 and as the country's foreign minister from 2004-2009.

The other cabinet appointments are expected to be revealed this coming Tuesday, according to Malian news outlet Malijet.

On August 18, a group of Malian soldiers initiated an uprising at a military base near Bamako. The coup eventually toppled the old government of ex-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and brought about an inclusive political dialogue, which resulted in the decision to form an 18-month transitional government until new elections are held.

This past Friday, ex-Defense Minister Ba N'Daou was sworn in as the transitional president, while Assimi Goita, the leader of the restive military's agency, the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, was sworn in as vice president.