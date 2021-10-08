UrduPoint.com

Mali's Prime Minister Refutes Media Reports About Russian Instructors Present In Country

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 04:18 PM

Media reports claiming that some Russian instructors are present in Mali are just part of a disinformation campaign, Mali's transitional Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga told Sputnik

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Media reports claiming that some Russian instructors are present in Mali are just part of a disinformation campaign, Mali's transitional Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga told Sputnik.

"You know, cooperation between Mali and Russia is actively discussed in the West, they invent a lot of things, there are so many media articles, all of which are negative. I want to say that Mali and Russia have been great friends for a very long time, since the Soviet period. The Soviet Union and later Russia is a friend that helped Mali in the early years of its independence. Many military and civilian experts were trained in Russia," Maiga said.

The prime minister stressed that Mali is an independent country that can cooperate with any nation.

"This is our only goal. You see, there has been a big media campaign in recent weeks, an diplomatic campaign against Mali. We do not pay any attention to these claims. We just work to protect the interests of our people," Maiga continued.

The campaign is aimed at forcing Mali to finish cooperation with Russia, the prime minister believes.

"This is blackmail, which cannot weaken our intention to protect our territory, our country. This blackmail will not force us to terminate cooperation with such a reliable partner as Russia," Maiga concluded.

