Mali's Procurement Of Russian Equipment May Envision Presence Of Experts - Prime Minister

Fri 08th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

Mali's Procurement of Russian Equipment May Envision Presence of Experts - Prime Minister

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Procurement of Russian military equipment by Mali may also envision presence of Russian technical experts in the African country, Mali's transitional Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga told Sputnik.

"It should be noted that in Mali there are instructors from the EU countries ...

We also procure Russian equipment, and it is obvious that if we are talking about such cooperation, then we cannot exclude the presence of instructors. But we are talking only about the technical personnel who are needed to operate the equipment. But most of our officers who use this equipment were educated in Russia, and this training continues," the prime minister said.

