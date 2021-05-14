(@FahadShabbir)

RABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The Transitional Government of Mali has resigned, and interim President Bah N'Daw has instructed Prime Minister Moctar Ouane to form a new government, the presidency said on Friday.

The August 18 military uprising in Mali overthrew former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita from power and established the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) to set up a new government. On September 12, the rebels appointed former Defense Minister N'Daw as transition president and formed the interim government which was set to rule for eighteen months before new elections are held.

The CNSP was dissolved in January.

According to the presidency, N'Daw accepted the resignation of the government and Prime Minister Ouane, re-appointed him to the same post and ordered him to form a new cabinet of ministers.

Before taking the office of head of the government for the first time in September 2020, Ouane served as Malian Foreign Minister from 2004-2011.