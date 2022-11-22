UrduPoint.com

Mali's Transitional Gov't Bans NGOs Funded By France

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Mali's Transitional Gov't Bans NGOs Funded by France

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) The transitional government of Mali has banned the operation of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) funded by France.

"The activities of all non-governmental organizations operating in Mali and receiving funding or financial or technical support from France are prohibited," the transitional government said in a statement on Monday evening.

The decision also applies to NGOs operating in the humanitarian field.

In the spring of 2022, the Malian government announced that it was terminating defense agreements with Paris and called on the country to withdraw troops involved in the operations Barkhane and Takuba. In July, Paris announced the official completion of the Takuba mission amid disagreements with the African nation's transitional government, which came to power as a result of a military takeover.

Related Topics

France Paris Mali July All From Government

Recent Stories

Finance Minister emphasizes on maintaining strateg ..

Finance Minister emphasizes on maintaining strategic reserves of sugar

40 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd November 2022

2 hours ago
 IAEA Experts Found 'Widespread Damage' on Territor ..

IAEA Experts Found 'Widespread Damage' on Territory of ZNPP - Statement

10 hours ago
 Seven-day anti-polio drive begins in five district ..

Seven-day anti-polio drive begins in five districts of Larkana

10 hours ago
 IAEA Experts Assessed Damage to ZNPP, Found No Sec ..

IAEA Experts Assessed Damage to ZNPP, Found No Security Threat - Statement

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.