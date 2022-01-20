The UN mission in Mali said Thursday it had resumed flights over the Sahel region as part of efforts to fight rebels, after suspending them last week pending talks with the ruling junta

"Through a series of fruitful discussions with the Malian authorities, MINUSMA is resuming its air operations," the UN force said in a statement, while a spokesman told AFP the first flight was expected on Friday.