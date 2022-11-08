UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2022 | 03:20 AM

Malkolm Nance Says Returned to US to Vote in Midterm Elections

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Malcolm Nance, a US media veteran analyst and author who joined Ukraine's International Legion as a foreign fighter said he had returned to the United States to vote in the midterm elections.

"After 10 months in Ukraine, I'm returning back to the USA and going to defend the American experiment with all I've got," Nance said via Twitter on Monday.

Nance warned of a potential end of US democracy and urged voters to cast ballots for candidates of the Democratic Party.

Nance is also a US Navy veteran who directs the Terror Asymmetrics Project on Strategy, Tactics and Radical Ideologies, which analyzes counterterrorism-related issues.

