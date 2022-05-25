UrduPoint.com

Malley Says US Seeking Alternative Partner To Be Steward For Enriched Material From Iran

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2022 | 10:16 PM

The United States is looking at having an alternative partner to serve as a steward for excess nuclear enriched material from Iran, US Envoy for Iran Rob Malley said during a congressional hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) The United States is looking at having an alternative partner to serve as a steward for excess nuclear enriched material from Iran, US Envoy for Iran Rob Malley said during a congressional hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday.

When asked whether an alternative partner serving as a steward for enriched material from Iran is being explored, Malley stated, "Yes"

In 2015, Iran the P5+1 countries and the European Union signed the nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that stipulated gradually removing sanctions in exchange for scaling back Tehran's nuclear program.

Three years later, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

In April 2021, the parties to the agreement, together with the United States, began negotiations to restore the nuclear agreement by meeting for negotiation in Vienna. However, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced in march a pause in the Vienna talks due to "external factors."

