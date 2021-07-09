UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malta Closes Borders To Unvaccinated Travellers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 09:07 PM

Malta closes borders to unvaccinated travellers

Malta said Friday it was becoming the first European country to close its borders to anyone who has not been fully vaccinated against coronavirus, following a spike in cases of Covid-19

Valletta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Malta said Friday it was becoming the first European country to close its borders to anyone who has not been fully vaccinated against coronavirus, following a spike in cases of Covid-19.

Health minister Chris Fearne said the measure would come into force on July 14, adding: "We will be the first country in Europe to take this step." Malta has been hailed as a European success story for its vaccination campaign against coronavirus, with 79 percent of the adult population fully vaccinated.

But from reporting no new cases and having just 28 active cases on June 27, the Mediterranean island nation on Friday reported 96 new cases of the virus, taking the total number of active cases up to 252.

"From Wednesday 14 July, anyone coming to Malta must be in possession of a recognised vaccination certificate: a Maltese certificate, a British certificate, or a European Union certificate," Fearne told reporters.

He said that around 90 percent of the cases being found are among unvaccinated people, and that many have been traced to English Language Schools.

Cases have been found at nine schools so far, and as a result, all English Language Schools will have to shut their doors from July 14.

The Maltese government recently had launched a financial incentive scheme to attract language students to the country from abroad.

Related Topics

Europe European Union Malta June July All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US rapper Lil Baby released, faces fine after Pari ..

15 seconds ago

Cuba approves emergency use of home-grown Covid va ..

16 seconds ago

Stones urges England to make Euro 'dream' come tru ..

3 minutes ago

Crackdown against narcotics dealers & peddlers on ..

3 minutes ago

Balochistan on track of development, prosperity un ..

3 minutes ago

Cabinet committee reviews anti-dengue measures in ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.