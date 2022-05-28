UrduPoint.com

Malta Confirms First Case Of Monkeypox - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2022 | 10:34 PM

The first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Malta, the Malta Today newspaper reported on Saturday, citing the country's health ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) The first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Malta, the Malta Today newspaper reported on Saturday, citing the country's health ministry.

The case refers to a 38-year-old male, who had recently been abroad in one of the countries hit by the monkeypox outbreak, the ministry said in a statement, as cited by Malta Today.

The patient had light symptoms and is currently self-isolating at home, the ministry added.

The first case of monkeypox outside Africa was confirmed in the United Kingdom on May 7. Since then, an outbreak of infection has been confirmed in some countries of Europe and North America.

As of Thursday, the World Health Organization has registered about 200 monkeypox cases in over 20 countries not usually known to have outbreaks of the disease, with another 100 cases being investigated.

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is usually transmitted to people from wild animals and is endemic in some African countries. The disease can be transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets and other contaminated materials. The disease usually results in fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.

