UrduPoint.com

Malta Helps EU In Freezing Russian Assets Worth Over $100Mln - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2023 | 05:49 PM

Malta Helps EU in Freezing Russian Assets Worth Over $100Mln - Foreign Minister

Malta provided other EU countries with information that helped freeze over $100 million worth of Russian assets, Maltese Foreign Minister Ian Borg said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) Malta provided other EU countries with information that helped freeze over $100 million worth of Russian assets, Maltese Foreign Minister Ian Borg said.

Malta itself reportedly froze over $200,000 worth of Russian assets as part of EU sanctions.

"It is important to remember that member states can only freeze assets within their territories. ... thanks to the information provided by the Maltese authorities, other assets worth millions have been frozen by other member states," Borg told Politico newspaper.

The minister noted that as a result of the information provided to EU members as part of the measures against Russia, bulk carriers, two yachts and bank accounts have been frozen.

"These assets are worth millions � well over ��100 million ($109 million)," Borg added.

Last week, the European Parliament passed a legally non-binding resolution calling for a special international tribunal on Ukraine and a discussion on using Russian state assets as reparations to Kiev for military operation launched by Russia in February.

In November, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, proposed creating a special structure to manage the frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank and private assets to support Ukraine. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow would take appropriate measures in response if the assets were confiscated.

Related Topics

Resolution Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament Bank Kiev Malta February November Million

Recent Stories

Finland Unhappy About Hungary, Turkey Delaying Rat ..

Finland Unhappy About Hungary, Turkey Delaying Ratification of NATO Accession Pr ..

6 minutes ago
 Shelton 'just hustling' in shock run to Australian ..

Shelton 'just hustling' in shock run to Australian Open quarters

6 minutes ago
 Jewish settlers wave Israeli flag at Al-Aqsa Mosqu ..

Jewish settlers wave Israeli flag at Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem

6 minutes ago
 Stock markets rise, dollar struggles on US rates o ..

Stock markets rise, dollar struggles on US rates outlook

6 minutes ago
 Ludhiana Gymkhana second team qualifies for 20-K C ..

Ludhiana Gymkhana second team qualifies for 20-K Cup 2023 semis

6 minutes ago
 Haroon Rashid appointed Chief Selector, PCB

Haroon Rashid appointed Chief Selector, PCB

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.