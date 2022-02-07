Dragon and lion dance performance, as well as a demonstration of Chinese martial arts, was held on Sunday to celebrate China's Spring Festival, which fell on Feb. 1, in the Garden of Serenity, a traditional Chinese garden, in Santa Lucija, Malta

VALLETTA, Feb. 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) --:Dragon and lion dance performance, as well as a demonstration of Chinese martial arts, was held on Sunday to celebrate China's Spring Festival, which fell on Feb. 1, in the Garden of Serenity, a traditional Chinese garden, in Santa Lucija, Malta.

The event, hosted by the Chinese Community Association in Malta, was warmly welcomed by the local people.

Both overseas Chinese and Maltese people jointly performed the dragon dance, while students from the Malta School of Wushu-Longgui demonstrated the lion dance.

Around 30 students from the school, many of whom were minors, also performed Chinese martial arts.

At the scene, Chinese Ambassador Yu Dunhai and Charmaine St John, mayor of Santa Lucija expressed warm wishes to both Chinese and Maltese peoples in the Year of Tiger. Both of them expected that the bilateral cooperation would go deeper as this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.