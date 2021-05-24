UrduPoint.com
Malta Leads EU With 70 Percent Covid Vaccine Coverage

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 10:17 PM

Malta, which leads the European Union in coronavirus vaccinations, will on Monday reach its target of giving 70 percent of adults at least one dose, the health minister announced

Malta, which leads the European Union in coronavirus vaccinations, will on Monday reach its target of giving 70 percent of adults at least one dose, the health minister announced.

The Mediterranean island, which has a population of around 500,000, declared it had reached "herd immunity" -- although the EU's definition for such a milestone is tougher.

After around 475,000 doses, around 42 percent of the population is fully vaccinated with both doses of either the Pfizer, Moderna, or AstraZeneca vaccine, or with a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, officials said.

"Today we have reached herd immunity. The vaccine is our weapon against the virus," Health Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne told reporters.

