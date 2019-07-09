UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malta Let In 44 Migrants From Alan Kurdi Rescue Ship

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 10:21 PM

Malta let in 44 migrants from Alan Kurdi rescue ship

Forty-four migrants, including women and children, plucked from their stricken vessel in the Mediterranean arrived in Malta Tuesday after charity boat Alan Kurdi handed the shipwreck victims over to the Maltese coastguard on the high-seas

Valletta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Forty-four migrants, including women and children, plucked from their stricken vessel in the Mediterranean arrived in Malta Tuesday after charity boat Alan Kurdi handed the shipwreck victims over to the Maltese coastguard on the high-seas.

Malta agreed to take in those rescued by the boat operated by German charity Sea-Eye and sent a vessel to pick them up.

"The group, which includes four women and three children, was brought to land by the Armed Forces of Malta which transferred the migrants in international waters," a Maltese government source told AFP.

"We're going to process them," the source said. There was no mention of a deal to send them on to other European Union countries given that they were rescued in Malta's search and rescue area.

The Alan Kurdi last week rescued 65 shipwrecked migrants attempting the perilous journey from North Africa, handing them over to Malta after Italy's hardline Interior Minister Matteo Salvini closed his country's ports to the vessel.

Sea-Eye said it was alerted to the plight of the latest migrants off the Libyan coast by Tunisian fishermen and a civilian search plane.

The rescued migrants said they had left Zuwara in Libya early Saturday.

Maltese authorities asked a nearby freighter to coordinate the rescue of their wooden boat. The freighter asked the Alan Kurdi to take the migrants on board.

The children are 15 months, three and five years old. The people come from Syria, Libya, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Guinea, it said.

"A 15-month-old baby should never have to be in such a life-threatening situation," said Sea-Eye spokeswoman Carlotta Weibl.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Bangladesh Syria Interior Minister German European Union Italy Guinea Libya Malta Women From Government

Recent Stories

Repair of roads lead to Hajji Camp asked to facili ..

2 minutes ago

Serena within sight of equalling Court Slam record ..

2 minutes ago

People mourn death of senior TV artiste Zahin Tahi ..

2 minutes ago

Ajk authorities review Rs. 1.9 billion 16 dev Proj ..

10 minutes ago

Opposition parties not to get NRO: Faisal Javed

10 minutes ago

33 Pakistanis deported from Turkey

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.