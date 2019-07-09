Malta let in 44 migrants from Alan Kurdi rescue ship

Forty-four migrants, including women and children, plucked from their stricken vessel in the Mediterranean arrived in Malta Tuesday after charity boat Alan Kurdi handed the shipwreck victims over to the Maltese coastguard on the high-seas

Valletta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Forty-four migrants, including women and children, plucked from their stricken vessel in the Mediterranean arrived in Malta Tuesday after charity boat Alan Kurdi handed the shipwreck victims over to the Maltese coastguard on the high-seas.

Malta agreed to take in those rescued by the boat operated by German charity Sea-Eye and sent a vessel to pick them up.

"The group, which includes four women and three children, was brought to land by the Armed Forces of Malta which transferred the migrants in international waters," a Maltese government source told AFP.

"We're going to process them," the source said. There was no mention of a deal to send them on to other European Union countries given that they were rescued in Malta's search and rescue area.

The Alan Kurdi last week rescued 65 shipwrecked migrants attempting the perilous journey from North Africa, handing them over to Malta after Italy's hardline Interior Minister Matteo Salvini closed his country's ports to the vessel.

Sea-Eye said it was alerted to the plight of the latest migrants off the Libyan coast by Tunisian fishermen and a civilian search plane.

The rescued migrants said they had left Zuwara in Libya early Saturday.

Maltese authorities asked a nearby freighter to coordinate the rescue of their wooden boat. The freighter asked the Alan Kurdi to take the migrants on board.

The children are 15 months, three and five years old. The people come from Syria, Libya, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Guinea, it said.

"A 15-month-old baby should never have to be in such a life-threatening situation," said Sea-Eye spokeswoman Carlotta Weibl.