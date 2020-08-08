UrduPoint.com
Malta Makes Mask Use Mandatory After Coronavirus Cases Surge

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) Malta has reintroduced mandatory wearing of masks in public after reporting a dramatic daily rise in coronavirus cases on Friday.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said those caught without a face covering in public transport or in a store will be fined 50 Euros ($45), the Times of Malta newspaper reported.

Gatherings of more than 100 people indoors and more than 300 outdoors have been banned after new virus clusters were linked to parties, festivals and nightlife.

The Mediterranean island nation recorded 49 cases on Friday, the second highest infection tally since the outbreak began in March. The total stands at 995, including nine fatalities.

