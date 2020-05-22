Malta must free 'captive' migrants now: Human Rights Watch

Human Rights Watch accused Malta Friday of holding migrants "captive" on pleasure cruise vessels off its coast, slamming the behaviour as "disgraceful" and demanding they be disembarked

Over 160 migrants rescued between April 30 and May 7 are being held just outside territorial waters on ferry boats owned by Captain Morgan cruises, while Malta attempts to persuade other EU countries to take them in.

Malta and Italy have both closed their ports during the coronavirus pandemic, insisting it was not safe to take migrants in.

"It's incredible that the Maltese government would hold these people captive on tourist ferries in miserable conditions for weeks to pressure other EU countries to take them," Judith Sunderland, acting deputy Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch (HRW), said in a statement.

"Concerns about COVID-19 and long-standing complaints, in part justified, about lack of fair sharing of responsibility can't excuse this disgraceful behaviour," she said.

Valletta should "immediately allow (them) to disembark".