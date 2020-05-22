UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malta Must Free 'captive' Migrants Now: Human Rights Watch

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 04:30 PM

Malta must free 'captive' migrants now: Human Rights Watch

Human Rights Watch accused Malta Friday of holding migrants "captive" on pleasure cruise vessels off its coast, slamming the behaviour as "disgraceful" and demanding they be disembarked

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Human Rights Watch accused Malta Friday of holding migrants "captive" on pleasure cruise vessels off its coast, slamming the behaviour as "disgraceful" and demanding they be disembarked.

Over 160 migrants rescued between April 30 and May 7 are being held just outside territorial waters on ferry boats owned by Captain Morgan cruises, while Malta attempts to persuade other EU countries to take them in.

Malta and Italy have both closed their ports during the coronavirus pandemic, insisting it was not safe to take migrants in.

"It's incredible that the Maltese government would hold these people captive on tourist ferries in miserable conditions for weeks to pressure other EU countries to take them," Judith Sunderland, acting deputy Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch (HRW), said in a statement.

"Concerns about COVID-19 and long-standing complaints, in part justified, about lack of fair sharing of responsibility can't excuse this disgraceful behaviour," she said.

Valletta should "immediately allow (them) to disembark".

Related Topics

Europe Sunderland Italy Malta April May Government Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Corona test of over 3,500 inmates of prisons to be ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistani Civil Aviation Authority Says 91 Passeng ..

3 minutes ago

Emergency declared at all hospitals in Karachi

1 minute ago

Accident claims three lives in Attock

1 minute ago

Army Quick Reaction Force, Sindh Rangers reach pla ..

1 minute ago

Khashoggi's Son Says Family Pardons Murderers

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.