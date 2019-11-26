UrduPoint.com
Malta PM Says Chief Of Staff Resigns Over Journalist Murder Case

Tue 26th November 2019





Valletta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on Tuesday his chief of staff had resigned amid an ongoing probe into the murder of investigative reporter Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Sources told AFP that police called the chief of staff, Keith Schembri, in for questioning on Tuesday after his name was mentioned by the main suspect in the case, Yorgen Fenech, who was arrested last week.

