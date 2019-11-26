UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malta PM's Chief Of Staff Quits Amid Journalist Murder Probe

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 07:26 PM

Malta PM's chief of staff quits amid journalist murder probe

Malta's prime minister said Tuesday his chief of staff had quit amid an ongoing probe into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia who was killed after exposing high-level corruption

Valletta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Malta's prime minister said Tuesday his chief of staff had quit amid an ongoing probe into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia who was killed after exposing high-level corruption.

The resignation of Keith Schembri marks the biggest political fallout to date since Caruana Galizia was killed in a car bomb in October 2017.

Sources told AFP that Schembri had been called in for questioning by police after his name was mentioned by the main suspect in the case, business mogul Yorgen Fenech who was arrested last week.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat refused to say what prompted Schembri's decision, telling reporters it was premature to speculate on "whether he is being questioned or what he is being questioned about".

The timing of the resignation was "unfortunate", he added.

Caruana Galizia, a popular journalist and blogger described as a "one-woman WikiLeaks", became known for exposing cronyism and sleaze within the country's political and business elite.

Related Topics

Murder Corruption Prime Minister Police Business Car Muscat October 2017

Recent Stories

Northern in command after early scares against Bal ..

7 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI Final: Mukhtar and T ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Medical/Eye Camps A ..

17 minutes ago

Adnan Akmal’s hundred puts Southern Punjab in st ..

35 minutes ago

Mohammad Mohsin, Khalid Usman star with bat and ba ..

42 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai, infrastructure projects driving g ..

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.