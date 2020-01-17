UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malta Police Chief Quits Over Slain Journalist Case

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 04:41 PM

Malta police chief quits over slain journalist case

Malta's chief of police resigned Friday amid accusations he botched an investigation into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and probes into corruption scandals

Valletta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ):Malta's chief of police resigned Friday amid accusations he botched an investigation into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and probes into corruption scandals.

New Prime Minister Robert Abela, who took office earlier this week, told reporters that commissioner Lawrence Cutajar had said in his resignation letter that he was stepping down "so that necessary reforms to the force could start taking place".

Cutajar, appointed to the post in 2016, has been top of the list of scalps demanded by activists seeking justice for Caruana Galizia, an investigative reporter who was killed in a 2017 car bomb explosion.

They accused him of bungling the probe into the blogger's murder, and of failing to investigate Pilatus Bank, which was shut down in 2018 after its chairman was arrested in the United States on money-laundering charges.

Caruana Galizia, who died aged 53, had accused the bank of processing corrupt payments.

Activists also wanted Cutajar gone because they said he should have done more to protect Caruana Galizia's life.

Abela's predecessor Joseph Muscat, who resigned on Monday amid allegations he hampered the investigation in an attempt to protect friends and allies, had refused to kick Cutajar out.

Protesters also want attorney general Peter Grech fired, although Abela said he saw no reason why Grech should step down.

Abela said the cabinet would be looking into possible changes to the way the police commissioner is appointed, without going into details. Police chiefs are currently chosen by the prime minister, not parliament.

Three men are on trial for allegedly detonating the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia, while a fourth -- powerful businessman Jorgen Fenech -- was charged as an accomplice after being detained on his yacht.

Fenech's arrest in November sparked the resignation of tourism minister Konrad Mizzi, who formerly served as energy minister, and Muscat's chief of staff, Keith Schembri.

Caruana Galizia, described as a "one-woman WikiLeaks", had accused Mizzi and Schembri of corruption.

"How they mocked us, when, a day after my mother was assassinated, we called for the resignations of the prime minister, police commissioner, and attorney general, and the investigation of Keith Schembri," her son Paul Caruana Galizia said on Twitter.

"Watch them fall," he added.

Related Topics

Murder Corruption Prime Minister Police Parliament Twitter Car Died Bank Muscat Lawrence United States November 2017 2016 2018 Post Cabinet Top

Recent Stories

Govt issues show cause notice to officials getting ..

7 minutes ago

Shell Interested in Expanding Activities in Russia ..

34 seconds ago

Graduation ceremony of 5th KP Govt Innovation fell ..

36 seconds ago

Supreme Court dismisses Allied Bank appeal against ..

38 seconds ago

Irregularities worth Rs 11.82 billion found in NTD ..

24 minutes ago

PTI government has paid back loans amounting to 10 ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.