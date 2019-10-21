UrduPoint.com
Malta Policemen Injured In Migrant Centre Riot

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 05:27 PM

Two police in Malta were injured and several cars torched in a riot by more than 100 migrants at an open centre near the capital Valletta early Monday, officials said

The riot started when an allegedly drunk migrant was refused entry overnight to the centre in Hal Far, close to the airport, Interior Minister Michael Farrugia told AFP.

The Nigerian migrant allegedly tried to assault a security officer and then called to friends inside the centre.

The rioters torched five cars belonging to workers, damaged a police car and set fire to at least two of the centre's administrative buildings.

