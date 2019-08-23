UrduPoint.com
Malta Prime Minister Joseph Muscat Says EU Nations To Take Ocean Viking Migrants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 03:50 PM

Malta Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on Friday that six EU countries had agreed to take in 356 migrants stranded on a rescue ship in the Mediterranean

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Malta Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on Friday that six EU countries had agreed to take in 356 migrants stranded on a rescue ship in the Mediterranean.

Maltese navy boats will transfer the migrants on the Ocean Viking to land and they will be relocated to other member states, Muscat tweeted, listing France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal and Romania. "None will remain in Malta," he wrote.

More Stories From World

