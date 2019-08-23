Malta Prime Minister Joseph Muscat says EU nations to take Ocean Viking migrants

(@FahadShabbir)

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Malta Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on Friday that six EU countries had agreed to take in 356 migrants stranded on a rescue ship in the Mediterranean.

Maltese navy boats will transfer the migrants on the Ocean Viking to land and they will be relocated to other member states, Muscat tweeted, listing France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal and Romania. "None will remain in Malta," he wrote.