UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malta Prime Minister To Meet Slain Journalist's Family Over Inquiry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 06:19 PM

Malta Prime Minister to meet slain journalist's family over inquiry

Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has agreed to meet the family of slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia to discuss their concerns over an independent inquiry into her death, a spokesman said Saturday

Valletta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has agreed to meet the family of slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia to discuss their concerns over an independent inquiry into her death, a spokesman said Saturday.

The meeting will be held once Muscat returns to Malta from an UN summit in New York, a government spokesman told AFP.

Muscat on Friday appointed a retired judge to head a public inquiry into the 2017 car bombing that killed journalist and blogger Caruana Galizia.

While her family hailed his surprise announcement, it said it wanted assurances over the impartiality of those involved.

The inquiry, which must be concluded within nine months, will be headed by retired judge Michael Mallia, who will work alongside legal expert Ian Refalo and former police forensic expert Anthony Abela Medici.

Refalo has previously advised the government on legal matters and Abela Medici was recently appointed a government commissioner.

The news of the probe came days ahead of the expiry of a Council of Europe deadline for an independent inquiry.

On Saturday the Council said it welcomed the investigation and "will follow the work of the now established inquiry commission very closely and attentively".

Caruana Galizia, described by supporters as a "one-woman WikiLeaks," had highlighted corruption in Malta, including among politicians.

Muscat and his family were among those accused by her investigations and her blog, which often launched highly personal attacks.

The prime minister's office said it had agreed to the inquiry after it was assured it would not undermine criminal investigations into the killing.

Three men are facing trial, but the masterminds have not been identified.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Police United Nations Europe Car Muscat New York Malta Criminals 2017 Family From Government

Recent Stories

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

22 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

22 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

23 minutes ago

EMAC, DMCA &amp; BIMCO to participate in second Du ..

37 minutes ago

82.4pc surge in Abu Dhabi Ports’ container volum ..

37 minutes ago

UAE-India task force on investments holds 7th meet ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.