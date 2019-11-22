UrduPoint.com
Malta Rearrests Businessman In Slain Journalist Probe - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 09:20 PM

Malta Rearrests Businessman in Slain Journalist Probe - Reports

Maltese businessman Yorgen Fenech was rearrested on Friday as part of a high-profile probe into the murder of a local anti-corruption journalist two years ago, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Maltese businessman Yorgen Fenech was rearrested on Friday as part of a high-profile probe into the murder of a local anti-corruption journalist two years ago, media said.

Fenech was intercepted by a military boat on his yacht on Wednesday and put into custody for 48 hours, the longest possible time a suspect can be held without charge, the Malta Today news website said.

The businessman, who is a "person of interest" in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, was arrested again on Friday morning, the news outlet said, while his house was searched.

The journalist was killed by a car bomb outside her Bidnija home in mid-October 2017. She alleged that Malta's political elite was doing business with a shady company that Fenech owned.

Fenech is said to have run a firm named Black 17 that had been making payments to companies in the Panama tax haven and featured in a 2016 leak of data on offshore entities, which became known as the Panama papers scandal.

