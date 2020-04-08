Malta Refuses to Accept Migrants Saved by NGO Ships in Mediterranean Sea - Reports

The Maltese authorities refuse to allow migrants rescued by ships of non-governmental organizations (NGO) in the Mediterranean to disembark even in case an agreement on sharing migrant between EU states would be reached, media reported on Wednesday, citing a note sent by Malta to the German Foreign Ministry

According to the Times of Malta newspaper, the diplomatic message was sent to Germany because the country's Sea Eye organization, the only NGO that continues saving refugees in the Mediterranean amid the COVID-19 pandemic, announced on Monday that it was looking for a safe port to let off 150 refugees who were rescued off the Libyan cost.

The Italian government also sent a similar note to Germany, according to the Times of Malta.

Several rescue ships run by various charities operate in the Mediterranean Sea, one of the most dangerous yet very popular routes used by migrants to reach Europe. Many smugglers and human traffickers operate in the area.