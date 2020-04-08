UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malta Refuses To Accept Migrants Saved By NGO Ships In Mediterranean Sea - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 07:11 PM

Malta Refuses to Accept Migrants Saved by NGO Ships in Mediterranean Sea - Reports

The Maltese authorities refuse to allow migrants rescued by ships of non-governmental organizations (NGO) in the Mediterranean to disembark even in case an agreement on sharing migrant between EU states would be reached, media reported on Wednesday, citing a note sent by Malta to the German Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The Maltese authorities refuse to allow migrants rescued by ships of non-governmental organizations (NGO) in the Mediterranean to disembark even in case an agreement on sharing migrant between EU states would be reached, media reported on Wednesday, citing a note sent by Malta to the German Foreign Ministry.

According to the Times of Malta newspaper, the diplomatic message was sent to Germany because the country's Sea Eye organization, the only NGO that continues saving refugees in the Mediterranean amid the COVID-19 pandemic, announced on Monday that it was looking for a safe port to let off 150 refugees who were rescued off the Libyan cost.

The Italian government also sent a similar note to Germany, according to the Times of Malta.

Several rescue ships run by various charities operate in the Mediterranean Sea, one of the most dangerous yet very popular routes used by migrants to reach Europe. Many smugglers and human traffickers operate in the area.

Related Topics

Europe German Germany Malta Media Government Refugee Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

KP govt endorses all support to Tablighi Jamaat: A ..

27 seconds ago

Tribute paid to medical professionals for fighting ..

29 seconds ago

Pandemic could cause deepest economic recession 'o ..

33 seconds ago

Coronavirus: School waives off tuition fee of 5,00 ..

5 minutes ago

US stocks open higher, Dow and Nasdaq both up 1.1% ..

5 minutes ago

Fire at rebuilt Kaiser's palace in Berlin

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.