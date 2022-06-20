UrduPoint.com

Malta Renews Push For Elderly To Take COVID-19 Booster Shot

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2022 | 07:08 PM

The health authorities in Malta urge those over the age of 65 who have not yet received their COVID-19 booster shot to do so as the country is experiencing a drastic increase in new cases, Health Minister Chris Fearne said here on Monday

Fearne said on Twitter that Malta has seen a surge in infections due to the new and more infectious Omicron XE coronavirus variant and that it is important to "maintain high levels of immunity." According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Omicron XE is around 10 percent more transmissible than the BA.2 sub-variant.

He said that pensioners in the country who had missed their appointment to receive the second COVID-19 booster shot will receive a new invitation next week as the authorities are pushing to increase the vaccination rate in that age group.

COVID-19 infections have steadily risen in the country over the past month, with 315 positive cases reported on Sunday and 233 on Monday. There are currently 2,881 active cases on the island, double the 1,410 cases at the end of May.

The number of infections may be higher as those who use self-test kits are not duty-bound to inform the authorities.

On June 10, Fearne announced a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the new Omicron XE COVID-19 variant, although the number of cases with severe symptoms or complications had remained stable.

According to last week's review by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), Malta's hospitalization rate had tripled from 2.3 per 100,000 patients to 6.9. Last Friday, 50 people were treated in hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, three of them in intensive care.

