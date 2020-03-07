UrduPoint.com
Malta Reports First Case Of Coronavirus In 12-Year-Old Italian Girl - Health Minister

Malta Reports First Case of Coronavirus in 12-Year-Old Italian Girl - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) The first coronavirus infection in Malta has been detected in an Italian teenager who lives in the country, Health Minister Chris Fearne said Saturday.

The 12-year-old girl felt unwell after returning from a holiday to northern Italy with her parents and sister.

They had all been in self-quarantine before she developed the symptoms, according to the Times of Malta.

"The children did not go to school and the parents did not go to work or leave the house. Their contact with other people was minimal," Fearne told reporters at a press conference.

The family has been put in quarantine at an infectious disease unit in a hospital in the coastal town of Msida. Maltese authorities do not plan any extra precautionary measures and will not stop flights from Italy, he added.

