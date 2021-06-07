UrduPoint.com
Malta Reports No New Covid Cases

Malta said Monday it had recorded no new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the first time this has happened since July 25, 2020

The Mediterranean island nation currently has only 72 cases of Covid-19, the health ministry said.

Months of restrictions are gradually being eased, with bars allowed to reopen Monday for the first time since October.

Malta has also been racing ahead with vaccinations, with 75 percent of the adult population having received at least one dose.

Malta has administered more than 550,000 vaccine doses so far, with 235,000 people -- out of a population of around half a million -- now fully vaccinated.

Malta has had 30,571 cases of Covid-19 since the first case was reported on March 7, 2020, and has recorded 419 deaths.

Tourism officially restarted on June 1, although all those entering the country must show a negative coronavirus test.

